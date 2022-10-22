First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,280,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,618,000 after buying an additional 617,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.83. 4,712,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $126.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.52.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

