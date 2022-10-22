Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 245 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $401.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.92. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $499.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

