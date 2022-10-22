Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 13,546 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 519,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $291.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.