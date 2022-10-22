Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.94. The company has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.