Financial Analysis: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) versus Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and BRC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $46.01 million 0.66 $3.39 million N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 5.72 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Better Choice has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Better Choice and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Better Choice presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.52%. BRC has a consensus target price of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 160.77%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than BRC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Better Choice shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -29.36% -28.33% -21.55% BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93%

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

