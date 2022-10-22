Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 684 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

IVV stock traded up $8.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. 4,183,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

