Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 388,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.