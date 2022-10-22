FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 7,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

FG Merger Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in FG Merger in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

