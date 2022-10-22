Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes $3.01 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 209,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 1.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,120,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773,881. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.