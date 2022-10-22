Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 2.67% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

