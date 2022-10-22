Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires New Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 982,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,549. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

