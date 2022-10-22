Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.99

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $420.46 million and approximately $540,482.00 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99265604 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $972,138.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

