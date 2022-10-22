Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Up 3.4%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 112,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 921,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Farmmi Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 684,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Farmmi as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Farmmi
Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.
