Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Stock Price Down 76.6%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 76.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,123% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Farmhouse Stock Down 76.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

