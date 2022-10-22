Factom Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Factom has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $1,558.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.23 or 0.27987891 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,455,590 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.