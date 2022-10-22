Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Evonik Industries stock opened at €18.52 ($18.90) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.54. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

