Evmos Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.23 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00010858 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $625.32 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

