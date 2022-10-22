Ethernity Chain (ERN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.18 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $81.18 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00014084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

