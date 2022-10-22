Ethereum Classic Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $21.79 or 0.00113845 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.00 billion and $287.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,142.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021275 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00269115 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00732080 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00556625 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00241684 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00271624 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,497,769 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.