Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $187.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.06.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

