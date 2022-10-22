Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Buys $1,256,000.00 in Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 25,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,513,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,010,398.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enviva Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:EVA traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 1,061,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 40.5% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $3,226,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.