Employers (NYSE:EIG) versus Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Financial Survey

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Employers and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Employers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Employers has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Employers and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $703.10 million 1.43 $119.30 million $1.83 20.09 Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 9.91 $152.66 million $6.23 44.42

Kinsale Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Employers pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 7.92% 6.47% 1.93% Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Employers on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.