Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 22,103 shares traded.
Emerson Radio Stock Up 2.3 %
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.