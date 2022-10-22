ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $65.23 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $65.23 million and approximately $100.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,180.35 or 1.00001133 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003238 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00046354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022864 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.326121 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

