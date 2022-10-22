DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,408 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $36,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The business had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

