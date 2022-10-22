Dominic Peter Clive Berger Acquires 25,750 Shares of LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Rating) insider Dominic Peter Clive Berger bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £9,785 ($11,823.34).

LifeSafe Price Performance

Shares of LIFS stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.47. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.50 ($0.96).

Get LifeSafe alerts:

About LifeSafe

(Get Rating)

See Also

LifeSafe Holdings plc offers fire safety products. The company offers extinguishing fluid products; protection products, including 5-in-1 fire extinguishers and pan safe cooking oil fire extinguishers; and detection products, including carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, and heat detectors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wickford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.