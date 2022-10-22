Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $6.39 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,034. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

