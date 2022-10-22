Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 27.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $76.76. 588,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,016. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.