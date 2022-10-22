Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $7.29 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,285,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

