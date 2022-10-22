Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.74 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,564. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.