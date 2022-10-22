Distillate Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 268.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

FANG traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.32. 2,486,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,411. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

