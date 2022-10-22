Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 443,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.10. 744,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,870. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

