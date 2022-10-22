Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 110,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CTSH stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.28. 7,846,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.