Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 49,399 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,126,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 34,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 25,035,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,257,902. The stock has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.