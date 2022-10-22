Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,279 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 1.7% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.34. 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,759. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.33. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $302.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

