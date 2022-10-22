DFI.Money Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,123.43 or 0.05843730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $43.36 million and $19.58 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

