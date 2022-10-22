DeversiFi (DVF) Trading Down 0% This Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $85.04 million and $17,266.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.20 or 0.27884070 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010891 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories:The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app).”

