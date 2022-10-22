Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Shares Down 0.1%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22. 1,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.
Developed International Equity Select ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.