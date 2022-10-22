Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Lowered to €170.00 at Barclays

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 113,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

