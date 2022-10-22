Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Down 11% This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $15.16 or 0.00078894 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $159.63 million and $821,758.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.03 or 0.28027768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010947 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

