CX Institutional Has $936,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

