CX Institutional Has $690,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

