CX Institutional Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. CX Institutional owned 0.21% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

IXG stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.