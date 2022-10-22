Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $19.49 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00082065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007360 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

