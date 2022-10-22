Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:CRE opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.27. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98.
About Critical Elements Lithium
