Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:CRE opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.27. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

