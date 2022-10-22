Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 262.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20). 35,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 112,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,548.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Crestchic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

