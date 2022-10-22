Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

UPS stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day moving average is $183.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

