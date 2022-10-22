Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39. 211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.