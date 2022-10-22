Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,718 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Up 4.4 %

MHO stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.87. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

