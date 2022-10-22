Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

